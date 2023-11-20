Multiple shots fired at Little River home, report shows

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - In the middle of the night, a homeowner in Little River heard a scary sound: gunshots being fired at her home, an incident report states.

Horry County police were called out at 8:23 a.m. Saturday to a home on Punk Road.

There, they met with the homeowner, who said around 3 a.m., she heard a “commotion” but did not get up to see what it was.

A couple of hours later, the homeowner woke up and saw her house had been shot multiple times, according to an incident report.

Her glass “front screen-like door” shattered, and around 10 to 12 rounds damaged her siding, police said. Two of the rounds had “projectile through the inside walls by the kitchen and living room area,” the report reads.

The responding officer collected “remanence” of a spent round by the front door, which will be submitted into evidence.

No one was hurt in the incident. There is no information on a suspect at this time.

