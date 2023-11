MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come see the Kaminski House Museum in beautiful Georgetown.

The house is covered in holiday magic this year and admission to Kaminski House by tour only.

Tours are Monday - Saturday 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Call for a reservation: 843-546-7706.

The museum shop open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday.

