Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Horry County Police Department adds Narcotics Death Investigator position to combat opioid epidemic

(source)
By Julia Richardson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is taking a two-pronged approach to battling drugs-- now working to both deal with and root out the issues they bring.

The department has added a Narcotics Death Investigator to its team. The investigator will help track down drug dealers and bring them to justice, in the hopes of preventing more deadly overdoses.

“The investigations will mostly be an intelligence gathering mission, will focus on identifying individuals and organizations responsible for supplying the drugs determined to have caused the death,” said Captain Mick Kathman from the department’s criminal investigations division.

The department will then take that information to its Narcotics and Vice Unit, which will work to determine a course of action potentially leading to arrests or even federal prosecution.

“He started last month and he currently has ten cases that he’s investigating,” said Kathman.

John Coffin, Executive Director of Shoreline Behavioral Health tells WMBF News the opioid epidemic used to be something folks didn’t talk about, but “anything that saves lives is helpful.”

He welcomes any organization or department trying to tackle the problem.

“If there’s an upside at all to the opioid epidemic is it’s brought the problem of substance use disorders into public consciousness,” said Coffin.

While the Narcotics Death Investigator is partially working undercover, Coffin said the work is much needed, especially because he has started to see dangerous mixes of drugs.

“Someone could be actually overdosing on one of these other drugs, and a Narcan rescue isn’t going to save them,” said Coffin. “So yeah, I mean, reducing the supply of those drugs is also an important piece.”

WMBF News asked a spokesperson from HCPD to speak to the investigator about the position, but because he is working partially undercover, the county declined.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Annual holiday light display returns to Myrtle Beach on Nov. 24
Several bouts of rain are likely this week.
FIRST ALERT: Active weather on tap for the holiday week
Horry County police were called out at 8:23 a.m. Saturday to a home on Punk Road.
Multiple shots fired at Little River home, report shows
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Black Rifle Coffee Company announces opening date for Myrtle Beach location

Latest News

Helping you budget for the holiday season
Grand Strand travelers preparing for busy holiday season
William Bowering, a first responder and the chairman and founder of Day 1 Week 1.
‘Find your mission’: Grand Strand first responder creates nonprofit, podcast for mental health awareness
Matthew Prebeg, 41, was last seen July 8, leaving Myrtle Beach to drive to Ohio.
Authorities searching for Horry County man missing since July
A round of heavy rain is likely Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances on the increase ahead of Thanksgiving