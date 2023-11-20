The Great Christmas Light Show kicks off Monday with more than 2 million lights

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you enjoy driving around to see Christmas lights, you’ll want to add the North Myrtle Beach Great Christmas Light Show to your list.

Some people are even flying in to see this year’s display, which now has more than two million lights.

The city has spent the last two months putting up lights to make this year’s two-mile drive around the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex bigger and better.

This year, there are 14 different displays, including two specifically for veterans and first responders.

At the end of the drive, you can park and head to Santa’s Village. There, you can take pictures with Santa, make s’mores and take a train ride to get a close-up look at the lights along with other holiday activities.

The city’s Special Events and Program Manager Angel Sylvester said last year they saw nearly 40 thousand cars come through, so don’t let thin patience ruin the Christmas spirit.

“It’s gonna get busy,” Sylvester said. “There will be a line, but that’s kind of the excitement of it. There’s some lights going into the light show that you can experience. Turn on that Christmas music, play some games, but be patient because it’ll be a great show. It’ll be worth it once you get in.”

The Great Christmas Light Show is $15 per car at the gate when Santa’s Village is closed and $20 when it is open.

Santa’s Village is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday only from Nov. 24 through Dec. 10, but it’s open Nightly from Dec. 14 through Dec. 30 and closed on Christmas Day.

Sylvester said no matter when you go, it’s an event you’ll want to come back for year after year.

“You get to enjoy it with your friends and family,” Sylvester said. “They’re making memories and building traditions.”

The Great Christmas Light Show opens Monday and goes through Saturday, Dec. 30.

Gates open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The drive-through experience is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

