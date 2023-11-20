Submit a Tip
Gas prices in Myrtle Beach rise ahead of Turkey Day, still lower than last year

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach drivers were hoping to see another drop in gas prices this week for the holidays, but GasBuddy is reporting a rise.

In the last week, gas prices in the city have risen 8.8 cents, averaging $2.90 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

However, that is still 23.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 24.6 cents lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $2.79 per gallon on Sunday, and the most expensive at $3.41 per gallon.

There was not much change in prices across South and North Carolina.

In the Palmetto State, prices remained unchanged at $2.89 per gallon, and in North Carolina, prices only dropped 0.6 cents for an average of $3.01 per gallon.

“As millions of Americans gear up to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the national average is seeing its longest streak of declines in over a year, reaching a ninth straight week as gas prices fall to their lowest since January,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “GasBuddy now counts over 65,000 stations with a price of $2.99 per gallon or lower, while 11 states are seeing average prices below $3.”

