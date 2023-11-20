Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

‘Frozen 3′ and ‘Frozen 4′ are in the works, Disney CEO says

The "Frozen" franchise is getting two more installments, Disney confirmed.
The "Frozen" franchise is getting two more installments, Disney confirmed.(Business Wire/Disney via Associated Press)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Less than a year after announcing a third “Frozen” film is in the works, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed Thursday that there’s a fourth “Frozen” movie also in the pipeline.

Iger was at Hong Kong Disneyland last week for the opening of its new “World of Frozen” area. He spoke via video chat with the hosts of “Good Morning America,” revealing the news.

“‘Frozen 3′ is in the works, and there might be a ‘Frozen 4′ in the works, too,” Iger told GMA.

He continued, “I don’t have much to say about those films right now, but Jenn Lee, who created ‘Frozen’ – the original ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2′ – is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one, but actually two stories.”

Iger announced plans for “Frozen 3″ in a February call with investors, along with new installments in the “Toy Story” and “Zootopia” franchises.

According to Variety, Lee said that she is “so excited” and is “blown away” by what she has seen of “Frozen 3″ so far.

“If there is more story to tell, the filmmakers have to drive it,” Lee said. “And I’ll say with ‘Frozen’, Marc Smith, who was our director of story on ‘Frozen 2′, came with an incredible idea for more ‘Frozen,’ and it’s worth it.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

File photo
Annual holiday light display returns to Myrtle Beach on Nov. 24
Several bouts of rain are likely this week.
FIRST ALERT: Active weather on tap for the holiday week
Horry County police were called out at 8:23 a.m. Saturday to a home on Punk Road.
Multiple shots fired at Little River home, report shows
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Black Rifle Coffee Company announces opening date for Myrtle Beach location

Latest News

Helping you budget for the holiday season
Grand Strand travelers preparing for busy holiday season
Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, drinks water during a preliminary hearing at the Clara Shortridge...
A$AP Rocky must stand trial on charges he fired gun at former friend, judge rules
Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
William Bowering, a first responder and the chairman and founder of Day 1 Week 1.
‘Find your mission’: Grand Strand first responder creates nonprofit, podcast for mental health awareness