FIRST ALERT: Rain chances on the increase ahead of Thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Travel plans will run a bit slower this week as several rounds of downpours arrive.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers will arrive as early as sunrise Tuesday. While they’re initially light, we expect a round of heavier rain to arrive around lunchtime. These heavier downpours will linger into the early afternoon, with us catching a break into the evening. Temperatures remain very warm on Tuesday as we move back into the lower 70s.

Scattered downpours are likely Tuesday (WMBF)

WEDNESDAY

Another round of downpours and storms will arrive on Wednesday morning. This round will linger through lunchtime, with a slow clearing trend into the second half of the day. Looking for most spots to turn dry as we move into Wednesday evening.

THANKSGIVING DAY

Thanksgiving Day looks beautiful as we return to sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs only climb into the upper 50s on Thursday.

BLACK FRIDAY

A weaker storm system will arrive Friday, pushing in more cloud cover. Despite the clouds, rain chances are trending lower Friday. Only expecting scattered light showers around throughout the day. Take the jackets if you plan to head out shopping Friday, as temperatures will hold in the 50s through the afternoon.

Thanksgiving Day looks sunny and cooler (WMBF)

