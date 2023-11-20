Submit a Tip
Charleston Police officer rescues dog who fled from owner’s car after crash

Officer Dahlen was able to catch up with the four-legged fugitive before anyone was hurt.
Officer Dahlen was able to catch up with the four-legged fugitive before anyone was hurt.(Charleston Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An officer with the Charleston Police Department took part in an unusual pursuit on Sunday.

Police say a startled dog took off from its owner’s vehicle after they were involved in a fender bender near Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Interstate 526.

Officer Dahlen was able to catch up with the four-legged fugitive before anyone was hurt.

The police department shared details of Officer Dahlen and the dog’s adventure in a lighthearted post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our fleet-footed hero caught up with the runaway pup before we had to put out a BOLO,” they joked.

