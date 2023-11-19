Submit a Tip
Officials: Man plows through garage door, tries to run over officers after police chase

The Elyria Police Department released body cam video from the encounter earlier this month. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A man in Ohio has been arrested after police said he plowed through a garage door and attempted to run over officers after a police pursuit.

The Elyria Police Department released body cam video from the encounter earlier this month.

Police Chief William Pelko said the incident happened around 2:34 a.m. on Nov. 5 after officers investigated a driver for erratic behavior on the road.

The police department said the suspect’s car was found crashed and abandoned in a home on Chestnut Ridge Road.

Officers then found the driver of the vehicle barricaded in a home on Carol Lane and tried to get him to come out of the house, according to authorities.

WOIO reported the home is a rental that the suspect lives in.

The police chief said the suspect got into another vehicle in the home’s garage and drove through the garage door.

The man then drove at the officers, according to the police department, and the officers fired their service weapons at the man and the vehicle in response.

Officers were able to take the man, identified later as 27-year-old Dorian Williams, into custody. They said he had suffered a gunshot wound and was medically cleared before being taken to Lorain County Jail.

Police charged Williams with two counts of assault on an officer, two counts of failure to comply, one count of having weapons under disability, one count of resisting arrest and one count of obstructing official business.

The police chief said all of the officers who fired their weapons are on paid administrative leave until further notice.

An officer who was dragged by the suspect suffered minor injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

