Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

The Market Common holds annual Christmas Tree Lighting

The holiday season is in full swing in the Grand Strand, as The Market Common held its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday.
By Emily Shiroff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The holiday season is in full swing in the Grand Strand, as The Market Common held its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday.

Dozens of people gathered on Deville Street to see Santa Claus light up the tree, cheering and singing Christmas songs.

In addition to the tree lighting, guests enjoyed a variety of vendors lining the streets, including a cotton candy station, a stuffed animal stand and several food and drink options.

Some guests, like Jayden Doyle, had special requests for Santa this year.

“Hot Wheels toys,” he said while attending the lighting wit his father.

For other guests, simply soaking in the holiday cheer was worth making the trip.

“Just came down to check everybody out and be with people. This is what it’s all about, right? It’s so festive down here. It really puts you in the holiday spirit,” said Carol Burgess.

She attended with her friend, Deb Johnson.

“It’s beautiful,” Johnson said. “It’s my first time here.”

You can visit the tree outside the Grand 14 Cinema on Deville Street in The Market Common.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calabash Fire Department
Calabash fire shuts down Ocean Highway West in both directions
St. James high school dance team practices ahead of Macy's Day Parade
St. James High School dance team looks to shine at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Drone carrying package of drugs found outside Marlboro County prison, arrests made
File photo
Annual holiday light display returns to Myrtle Beach on Nov. 24
Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia

Latest News

The holiday season is in full swing in the Grand Strand, as The Market Common held its annual...
Market Common holds annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Holiday Travel Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Next rainmaker may dampen holiday travel plans
Calabash Fire Department
Calabash fire shuts down Ocean Highway West in both directions
14-year-old accused of firing gun in Lake City, causing schools to be placed ‘on hold’