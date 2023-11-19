The Market Common holds annual Christmas Tree Lighting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The holiday season is in full swing in the Grand Strand, as The Market Common held its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday.

Dozens of people gathered on Deville Street to see Santa Claus light up the tree, cheering and singing Christmas songs.

In addition to the tree lighting, guests enjoyed a variety of vendors lining the streets, including a cotton candy station, a stuffed animal stand and several food and drink options.

Some guests, like Jayden Doyle, had special requests for Santa this year.

“Hot Wheels toys,” he said while attending the lighting wit his father.

For other guests, simply soaking in the holiday cheer was worth making the trip.

“Just came down to check everybody out and be with people. This is what it’s all about, right? It’s so festive down here. It really puts you in the holiday spirit,” said Carol Burgess.

She attended with her friend, Deb Johnson.

“It’s beautiful,” Johnson said. “It’s my first time here.”

You can visit the tree outside the Grand 14 Cinema on Deville Street in The Market Common.

