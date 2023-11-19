Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Our next rain maker may dampen your holiday travel plans

By Matt Bullock
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re are going to be dry for now that will change in the next few days.

TODAY

For folks heading off to church or breakfast this morning, make sure you have a jacket. Temperatures will start out in the upper 40s to low 50s across our area but we’ll begin to warm up. It’s going to be a beautiful fall-like day for Sunday. We’ll have nothing but sunshine and blue skies with temperatures in the mid 60s across our area.

Sunny & Cooler Sunday
Sunny & Cooler Sunday(WMBF)

OUR NEXT RAIN CHANCE

A more active weather pattern returns early next week as a fairly strong cold front moves through the Carolinas. Showers will increase late in the day Monday and peak on Tuesday into Tuesday night. The rain will accompanied by a surge of warmer weather with temperatures near 70. Travelers on Wednesday will see improving conditions with morning showers giving way to clearing skies through the day.

Holiday Travel Forecast
Holiday Travel Forecast(WMBF)

THANKSGIVING FORECAST

The cold front that brings the early week rain will push off shore on Wednesday. Much cooler and drier weather will return for Thanksgiving. Chilly nights in the 30s and 40s with cool days in the 50s to near 60 are likely Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Thanksgiving Forecast
Thanksgiving Forecast(WMBF)

