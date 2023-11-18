South Florence, Johnsonville advance to Lower State finals

WMBF Sports Director Dave Ackert will have highlights from tonight’s games featuring local teams on WMBF News at 11.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Pee Dee teams are moving closer to getting a shot at a state championship.

South Florence defeated Lancaster 42-22 on Friday to advance to the Class 4A Lower State finals for the second straight season. The Bruins will host Irmo with the winner advancing to the state finals.

Meanwhile, Johnsonville advanced to the Class A Lower State finals with a 14-12 win over Lamar. The Golden Flashes are also in the state semifinals for the second straight year and will face either Bamberg-Ehrhardt next week.

In other playoff action, Carolina Forest’s season ended with a 63-35 loss to Summerville in the Class 5A bracket.

