Man helping fill pesky potholes on Myrtle Beach-area roads

Data shows South Carolina ranks among the highest states for the most ‘pothole problems.’
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new USA Today report ranks South Carolina as 15th in the country for states that have the most “pothole problems.”

That’s something Dan Sennema has taken upon himself to help prevent in the Myrtle Beach area. He’s been at it for the last five years with hopes of preventing some costly repairs for his neighbors and himself.

After serving Georgetown County for years fixing their roads, he said he decided to apply his knowledge further up the Grand Strand.

“I see every imperfection in every road that I’m driving down,” he said.

Sennema stated his neighbors generously donate money so he can buy supplies to fix potholes in his neighborhood.

Data shows the average potholes cost a little less than $500 each to fill in.

The report also says, on average, a pothole repair bill can cost drivers around $460, while repairs are up by more than 50% nationwide.

“All I know is if something costs me a couple hundred dollars, it’s a hardship. As far as if something damages my vehicle,” Sennema said.

WMBF News reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation on Friday for comment on the new report, but did not received a response.

However, the agency is urging drivers to be cautious on the roads ahead of a busy week for Thanksgiving travel.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

