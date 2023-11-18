Friends, loved ones remember transgender woman found dead in Columbia

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Loved ones are grieving after a nearly week-long search for Shandon Floyd ended with her body being found in Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Floyd’s body was found alone and unresponsive just before midnight on Tuesday.

Several people described Floyd, a transgender woman, as having a kind heart. One of Floyd’s longtime friends, Tyesha Evans said she found out she was first missing through social media.

“I happened to get on Facebook...tragic,” said Evans. “That’s the worst place to find out somebody’s missing.”

Floyd was last seen on Nov. 9, nearly a week before her body was found.

“She was sweet. They didn’t have to kill her like that,” said Evans.

An incident report shows Floyd and a friend were visiting Columbia from Florence. The two were staying about 10 miles from where her body was found.

“I was praying for a safe return, for her to come back home, but that’s not happening,” said Evans. “It didn’t go like that, it didn’t go like that.”

Several of Floyd’s co-workers at McDonald’s in Mullins said they remembered the last time they saw her.

“She was in a white car, smiling with her braces and saying thank you...and then she just pulled out,” said one coworker.

Evans says sometimes she questioned Floyd’s friends.

“It could be a close friend, could be a close friend,” she said. “I feel like people were hating on her, her style and stuff.”

Friends and colleagues say they will be wearing pins with the words, “Forever Shandon” on them to honor a life lost too soon.

Authorities said an initial investigation found no signs of foul play, but deputies are still investigating.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office said Friday that it cannot release the cause of death yet in the case, according to a report from our sister station WIS.

