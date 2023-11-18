Coastal Carolina falls at Army

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Coastal Carolina saw its five-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday afternoon as the Chanticleers fell 28-21 at Army.

The Black Knights took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive, but CCU answered quickly as Jared Brown took a swing pass 59 yards down the Chanticleer sideline to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:58 to go in the first quarter.

Army pushed the lead to 14 in the second quarter, scoring on a one-yard quarterback keeper and a 37-yard return of a blocked punt. The Chants trimmed the deficit before halftime when Jarrett Guest hit Jameson Tucker for a 31-yard touchdown with 1:48 on the clock. Keonte Lusk ended Army’s final drive of the half with an interception to keep the score at 21-14.

An 18-yard touchdown run gave Army a 28-14 advantage with 11:14 remaining in the third quarter, but Coastal threatened late as Emmanuel Johnson recovered a Black Knight fumble and Guest hit Sam Pinckney for a 31-yard score with 51 seconds left in the game. However, Army recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

Guest finished 26-of-36 for 279 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Brown led the Chanticleers in rushing and receiving, catching eight passes for 116 yards and a touchdown while running for 69 yards on two carries. Pinckney extended his NCAA record streak of consecutive games with a catch to 56, hauling in six passes for 78 yards and one touchdown.

JT Killen led the Coastal defense with 15 tackles, while Clayton Isbell notched 13 stops and Johnson registered 10 tackles.

Coastal will conclude the regular season next Saturday at home against James Madison. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.