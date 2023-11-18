Submit a Tip
Annual holiday light display returns to Myrtle Beach on Nov. 24

File photo
File photo(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An annual holiday light display is set to get the Grand Strand into the holiday spirit.

Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland at the Beach returns Nov. 24, with a free walk-through light display on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk lasting through Jan. 1, 2024. While the display will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it will be open from 5-9 p.m. every other day through the holiday season.

MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS

City officials say carolers, DJs and live entertainment are scheduled for various dates.

New this year will be a Family Fun Festival taking place from Dec. 1-3 at Plyer Park and along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. The festival will activities such as a tree lighting ceremony, an art walk, a holiday drone show and the chance for kids to meet Santa just before Christmas.

