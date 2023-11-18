Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

14-year-old accused of firing gun in Lake City, causing schools to be placed ‘on hold’

(PxHere | WXIX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police say a teenager allegedly fired a gun in Lake City on Friday and caused two nearby schools to be placed on hold.

The Lake City Police Department said a 14-year-old was taken into custody after the incident Friday on Brown Street. The teen was turned in by their guardians, according to authorities.

Florence School District 3 put Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High and J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet schools on hold as police investigated the incident.

Officials said students at both schools remained inside while classes continued for the day. A district spokesperson said students were released from school during the normal dismissal times.

The school district also notified parents about the status of the school.

Police said the investigators are in the process of completing charging documents for the 14-year-old and are petitioning the 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court.

The teen will be transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. They were not identified due to their age.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Printess Stanley is charged with first-degree assault and battery, criminal domestic violence...
Horry County man threatened to shoot victims with rifle, sparking barricade, report says
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Evidence of shooting found outside Coastal Grand Mall main entrance, report shows
Tyler Wayne Hunt, 28, of Lumberton, is wanted for first-degree murder and possession of a...
Man wanted in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting turns himself in
Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Man accused of pointing gun at family on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, yelling racial slurs

Latest News

File photo
Annual holiday light display returns to Myrtle Beach on Nov. 24
Sunshine is back this weekend
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine is BACK for the weekend but for how long?
Man threatened to shoot victims with rifle, sparking barricade
Marion County deputies looking for help to solve unsolved cases