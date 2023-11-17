Suspect who shot 2 Robeson County deputies faces federal carjacking charge

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of shooting two Robeson County deputies has been slapped with a federal charge.

Shawn Locklear Jr. now faces federal carjacking charges in connection to the incident.

A criminal complaint filed on Friday claims that 20-year-old Shawn Locklear carjacked a deputy’s vehicle with the intent to cause serious bodily harm.

“This is yet another example of the importance of working alongside our federal partners in such a way to bring violent offenders to justice,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “The criminal complaint filed today by the U. S. Attorney’s Office is the first step in ensuring that this suspect is held accountable for his violent actions that have plagued this county for years.”

The complaint shows that on Nov. 7, deputies were serving a warrant on Shawn Locklear when he ran away.

Wilkins said deputies spotted him behind a tree when he jumped out and started shooting at deputies.

Deputy Jonathan Walters and Deputy Kaelin Locklear were shot during the shootout, according to the sheriff.

Deputy Jonathan Walters (Left) and Deputy Kaelin Locklear (Right) (WMBF News)

The federal complaint states that after the deputies were shot, they both took cover behind their patrol car.

It alleges that Shawn Locklear got into the patrol car and put it in reverse while the deputies were still on the ground.

“Deputy Walters was able to push himself partially out of the way before (Shawn) Locklear drove in reverse and ran over Deputy Walters’s leg with the car.

The complaint reveals that as Shawn Locklear was driving away, Deputy Kaelin Locklear fired several rounds into the patrol car windshield and hit the suspect.

Shawn Locklear was able to drive a half-mile before being stopped by additional deputies and arrested.

Both deputies and the suspect were taken to the hospital to be treated.

Deputy Kaelin Locklear was released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Wilkins said he will be getting an update on Walters’ condition on Friday and will release more information later.

As for Shawn Locklear, the sheriff said he is still recovering at a hospital in Chapel Hill.

If the suspect is convicted on the federal carjacking charge he could face up to 25 years in prison.

