Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Suspect who shot 2 Robeson County deputies faces federal carjacking charge

Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr.
Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr.(WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of shooting two Robeson County deputies has been slapped with a federal charge.

Shawn Locklear Jr. now faces federal carjacking charges in connection to the incident.

A criminal complaint filed on Friday claims that 20-year-old Shawn Locklear carjacked a deputy’s vehicle with the intent to cause serious bodily harm.

“This is yet another example of the importance of working alongside our federal partners in such a way to bring violent offenders to justice,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “The criminal complaint filed today by the U. S. Attorney’s Office is the first step in ensuring that this suspect is held accountable for his violent actions that have plagued this county for years.”

The complaint shows that on Nov. 7, deputies were serving a warrant on Shawn Locklear when he ran away.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wilkins said deputies spotted him behind a tree when he jumped out and started shooting at deputies.

Deputy Jonathan Walters and Deputy Kaelin Locklear were shot during the shootout, according to the sheriff.

Deputy Jonathan Walters (Left) and Deputy Kaelin Locklear (Right)
Deputy Jonathan Walters (Left) and Deputy Kaelin Locklear (Right)(WMBF News)

The federal complaint states that after the deputies were shot, they both took cover behind their patrol car.

It alleges that Shawn Locklear got into the patrol car and put it in reverse while the deputies were still on the ground.

“Deputy Walters was able to push himself partially out of the way before (Shawn) Locklear drove in reverse and ran over Deputy Walters’s leg with the car.

The complaint reveals that as Shawn Locklear was driving away, Deputy Kaelin Locklear fired several rounds into the patrol car windshield and hit the suspect.

Shawn Locklear was able to drive a half-mile before being stopped by additional deputies and arrested.

Both deputies and the suspect were taken to the hospital to be treated.

Deputy Kaelin Locklear was released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Wilkins said he will be getting an update on Walters’ condition on Friday and will release more information later.

As for Shawn Locklear, the sheriff said he is still recovering at a hospital in Chapel Hill.

If the suspect is convicted on the federal carjacking charge he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Man accused of pointing gun at family on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, yelling racial slurs
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Antonio Locklear
Robeson County man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs from Mexico, sentenced to prison

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
LIVE: Murdaugh accepts plea agreement ahead of financial crimes trial
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘Continued prayers’: Sheriff gives update on deputy shot in Oconee County
Crews to freshen up several Robeson County roads
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Evidence of shooting found outside Coastal Grand Mall main entrance, report shows