The Saint James High School Marching Band host’s its’ annual Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join the Pride of St. James Marching Band for their second annual Golf Ball Drop fundraiser.

New this year, they will have Food Trucks and games on site so everyone can all get together and have fun before the ball drop.

Golf balls are still available for $10 each.

A limited number may be for sale the day of the event.

Email stjamesbands@gmail.com to purchase tickets in advance.

Grand prize for closest to the pin is up to $3000. (Winner gets 20% of sales; 1500 tickets sold =$3000 prize. 2022 winner received $2000)

