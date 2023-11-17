Submit a Tip
Report: Man threatened to shoot victims with rifle, sparking barricade in Horry Co.

Printess Stanley is charged with first-degree assault and battery, criminal domestic violence...
Printess Stanley is charged with first-degree assault and battery, criminal domestic violence and felon in possession of a firearm.(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - After multiple viewers reached out, WMBF News received documents related to a Monday barricade incident near Conway.

Horry County police were called out around 6:55 p.m. to a home on Highway 548 for a domestic incident.

Officers were told there was a man armed with a rifle. Because of this and failed communication attempts, police called it a barricade situation, according to an incident report.

Eventually, HCPD negotiators made contact with the suspect, identified as Printess Stanley.

After negotiating for “sometime,” Stanley said he would leave the rifle and leave the garage, the report states. Stanley was then taken into custody, and police said they found a loaded rifle inside the garage.

Police talked with two people who lived at the home. One of them said they were arguing with Stanley over her cheating on him.

Stanley threatened to harm himself and the victims, including telling one of them, “I will shoot her in the head or just shoot all of you,” the report states. During this time, Stanley reportedly had a rifle slung over his shoulder.

He went out a back door, which was then locked by one of the victims, who assumed he went out to the garage.

Stanley is charged with first-degree assault and battery, criminal domestic violence and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center before being released on a $16,000 bond.

