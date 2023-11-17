Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Report: Evidence of shooting found outside Coastal Grand Mall main entrance

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly released police report is providing new details on a shooting at Coastal Grand Mall that sent one person to the hospital.

The police report shows that officers were called last Friday night to the main entrance of the mall near the movie theater for reports of a shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE | Police investigating after 1 injured in shooting near Coastal Grand Mall

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a lot of people standing in the area.

The people in the area told police that everyone who was involved in the shooting had left the scene, according to the incident report.

During the investigation, the police report states that there was evidence that a shooting had taken place in the area.

Police said one person was hurt. The incident report lists the victim as a 27-year-old black man. The severity of the victim’s injuries has not been released.

At this point, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Man accused of pointing gun at family on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, yelling racial slurs
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Power outage
Power restored to over 1,000 residents in Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
LIVE: Murdaugh hearing to focus on juror issues ahead of financial trial
Printess Stanley is charged with first-degree assault and battery, criminal domestic violence...
Report: Man threatened to shoot victims with rifle, sparking barricade in Horry Co.
Richard Owensby (left), 29, and Kipp Tyner (right), 30, are each facing 17 counts of larceny of...
2 charged after 17 cattle stolen from pasture, SC sheriff says
Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student