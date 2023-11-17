Report: Evidence of shooting found outside Coastal Grand Mall main entrance

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly released police report is providing new details on a shooting at Coastal Grand Mall that sent one person to the hospital.

The police report shows that officers were called last Friday night to the main entrance of the mall near the movie theater for reports of a shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE | Police investigating after 1 injured in shooting near Coastal Grand Mall

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a lot of people standing in the area.

The people in the area told police that everyone who was involved in the shooting had left the scene, according to the incident report.

During the investigation, the police report states that there was evidence that a shooting had taken place in the area.

Police said one person was hurt. The incident report lists the victim as a 27-year-old black man. The severity of the victim’s injuries has not been released.

At this point, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.