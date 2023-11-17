Person hurt in Latta shooting, police say

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in part of the Pee Dee on Friday.

The Latta Police Department said officers and deputies from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident that happened in town limits.

Police added that an investigation is underway and a person of interest has been identified.

The person shot was also said to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-752-4718.

For Immediate Release 17NOV23: Latta PD and Dillon Co SO responded to a shooting incident earlier in the town limits.... Posted by Latta Police Department on Friday, November 17, 2023

