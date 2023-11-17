Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Person hurt in Latta shooting, police say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in part of the Pee Dee on Friday.

The Latta Police Department said officers and deputies from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident that happened in town limits.

Police added that an investigation is underway and a person of interest has been identified.

The person shot was also said to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-752-4718.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

For Immediate Release 17NOV23: Latta PD and Dillon Co SO responded to a shooting incident earlier in the town limits....

Posted by Latta Police Department on Friday, November 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Man accused of pointing gun at family on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, yelling racial slurs
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Business given green light to transform historic abandoned church downtown Myrtle Beach.
Final approval given for new 1920s-themed entertainment venue in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘Continued prayers’: Sheriff gives update on deputy shot in Oconee County
Dates set for 2024 Run to the Sun car show in Myrtle Beach
Witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Cincinnati Police at 513*-352-2514.
2 Lake City schools ‘on hold’ while police search for suspect in area
Titiyanna Green is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, the sheriff’s office said.
Woman charged with shooting into Marlboro County home