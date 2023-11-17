‘Old Dominion’ announced as CCMF headliner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina County Music Fest revealed another one of the festival’s headliners on Friday.

Old Dominion will be joining the “Coors Light Main Stage” for the festival next year.

Previously, Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood and Parker McCollum were announced as headliners.

The festival will take place in June of next year.

They just won their SIXTH CMA award for Vocal Group of the Year! Please welcome @olddominion to the @coorslight Main Stage! pic.twitter.com/9zSqaubVBa — Carolina Country Music Fest (@CCMFLive) November 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.