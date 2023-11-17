Submit a Tip
‘Old Dominion’ announced as CCMF headliner

Old Dominion will be joining the “Coors Light Main Stage” for the festival next year.
Old Dominion will be joining the "Coors Light Main Stage" for the festival next year.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina County Music Fest revealed another one of the festival’s headliners on Friday.

Old Dominion will be joining the “Coors Light Main Stage” for the festival next year.

Previously, Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood and Parker McCollum were announced as headliners.

The festival will take place in June of next year.

