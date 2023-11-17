Submit a Tip
New sheriff’s office initiative looks to bring attention to unsolved crimes in Marion County

By Gabrielle Khoriaty
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to social media to shine a light on unsolved crimes, and try and find justice for loved ones.

“Forget Me Not Friday” was created by Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson and victim’s advocate, Terry Erwin. She said it’s an effort to bring attention to cases that may have been forgotten by the community.

“There are people in the community who have information,” Erwin said. “Maybe when the case was fresh they were afraid, maybe there were other things going on that they could not come forward, but maybe some time has passed and they’re ready.”

She said no detail is too small when it comes to solving cold cases.

“You have no idea what may or may not be a break in the case,” Erwin said.

This week was the second of five planned “Forget Me Not Fridays.” One for each current unsolved homicide in the department.

The most recent post focused on the double homicide of Cathy and John Thompson in their Mullins home over two years ago.

Both victims had gunshot wounds, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

Forget Me Not Friday! At approximately 10:30pm on October 3, 2021, a call came into the Marion County 911 dispatch...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office-South Carolina on Friday, November 17, 2023

“Someone knows something,” Erwin said. “We want them to come forward and so that we can solve these cases and finally bring justice for these families.”

Erwin said she recently spoke with a family member of an unsolved case who said it felt like their case had been forgotten. This is what Erwin said inspired “Forget Me Not Friday.”

“These families get stuck in this stage of grief where they can’t move forward because they’re waiting for someone to be held responsible for these tragedies,” Erwin said. “With these families, it’s so sad to see they can’t have that closure. They can’t lay the loved one to rest emotionally because this case is unsolved.”

Erwin said anyone with information should call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 843-423-8399 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

