Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Myrtle Beach ranked as South Carolina’s most inclusive city

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach is now officially the most equitable city in South Carolina according to the 2023 Municipal Equality Index.

Myrtle Beach scored a 99 which is the highest equity score in South Carolina.

It’s 40 points higher than last year’s score.

The study grades individual cities on a scale of zero to 100 based on how their laws, policies, and services impact their local LGBTQ+ communities.

Some local activists said this reflects their hard work over the span of the last 12 months.

Founder of Grand Strand Pride Terry Livingston said within the past year, he’s worked with the Human Rights Commission to bring inclusivity across all parts of the community including workforce, housing, and entertainment.

“Some of the areas we got credit for was our non-discrimination laws,” Livingston said. " Whether it’s public accommodation, employment, things of that nature. So, I think we’re getting good accurate scores, with what we do have in place here.”

Coastal Carolina University Cultural Studies professor and award-winning author, Maria Estelle Picouto said, these efforts are crucial to any community.

“I believe when a community understands, that being different, not necessarily, is a bad thing, Picouto said. “That it’s simply just different, we can be better community members, better citizens, and come together for the benefit of everyone.”

To learn more about the MEI report, you can visit the Human Rights Campaign website.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
Gabe Jackson ,owner of October 2020 double murder location, Allen’s Food Basket, is now facing...
Myrtle Beach restaurant owner faces drug trafficking charges, lawsuit
Power outage
Power restored to over 1,000 residents in Myrtle Beach area
Black Rifle Coffee Company announces opening date for Myrtle Beach location

Latest News

Waccamaw Indian tribe calls on D.C. for federal recognition
911 calls reveal former Mullins officer reported shots fired after allegedly shooting man
A Robeson County man will spend over two decades behind bars after being pleading guilty in a...
Robeson County man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs from Mexico
Lake City schools, organizations work to put food on tables for Thanksgiving
Final approval given for new entertainment venue in Myrtle Beach