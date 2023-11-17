Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Man wanted in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting

Tyler Wayne Hunt, 28, of Lumberton, is wanted for first-degree murder and possession of a...
Tyler Wayne Hunt, 28, of Lumberton, is wanted for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say is behind a deadly shooting.

Tyler Wayne Hunt, 28, of Lumberton, is wanted for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from a Saturday night shooting in the Lumberton area that left 42-year-old Michael Hathway dead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Person killed in Robeson County shooting, deputies say

Deputies were called out around 11:21 p.m. to 502 Edward Circle and found Hathway dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Man accused of pointing gun at family on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, yelling racial slurs
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Power outage
Power restored to over 1,000 residents in Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

It happened around 8:34 p.m. on North Center Road.
Driver killed after hitting mailbox, overturning in Darlington County
Brighter skies return for the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Brighter skies through the weekend
John Pettiford
911 calls reveal former Mullins officer reported shots fired after allegedly shooting man
911 calls reveal former Mullins officer reported shots fired after allegedly shooting man