Local firefighter airlifted with severe burns to nearly half of his torso

The Elizabethtown Fire Department is asking the community for support after one of its firefighters received severe burns.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Fire Department is asking the community for support after one of its firefighters, Randy Jones, received severe burns.

“Just after midnight Wednesday night/Thursday morning, the Elizabethtown Fire Department was dispatched with EMS to a subject burned. There was very limited information on the call. Our personnel responded and unfortunately found one of our members, FF R Jones with severe burns to nearly 45% of his torso. We immediately began providing care and requests were made for a helicopter. EMS arrived and assumed care of FF Jones with assistance from our personnel. He received the best care possible and was successfully transferred over to a flight crew and transported to the Burn center in Chapel Hill,” an EFD social media post states.

Jones has been working with the department since July 2012. The EFD says he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

“We have very limited information on his day to day progress but will update as we can with permission from family. Once again, please remember FF Jones in your prayers as most in our community are very familiar with him and are used to seeing him all around,” the EFD post continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

