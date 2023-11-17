LIVE: Murdaugh hearing to focus on juror issues ahead of financial trial

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - A pretrial hearing for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh went into recess almost immediately after it began Friday morning in Beaufort County.

The hearing will focus on the 18 financial charges Murdaugh faces in Beaufort County. He faces more than a total of 100 charges overall.

Moments after the hearing began, Judge Clifton Newman called for a recess saying there were “some matters” that the court would need to take up with attorneys.

“It will take some time. I don’t know exactly how long, so we’re going to immediately recess and come back on the record at that time,” he said.

The hearing began at 10 a.m. and was expected to address “juror issues” in the upcoming trial, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. The office did not rule out the possibility that other issues might be discussed.

Murdaugh’s trial is currently scheduled to begin on Nov. 27.

Murdaugh’s attorneys filed a motion earlier this week requesting the trial either be moved to another venue or postponed for at least a year saying the publicity from the murder trial would make it difficult to find a fair and impartial jury.

The submitted motion stated 167 jury questionnaires were returned and 147 of those admitted to having prior knowledge of Murdaugh’s crimes.

Murdaugh pleaded guilty to similar federal financial charges on Sept. 21.

The hearing comes one day after the South Carolina State Supreme Court released an order denying a defense motion that would have blocked the Judge Clifton Newman, the circuit court judge who was appointed to preside over all of Murdaugh’s hearings, from presiding over future hearings related to murder charges against Murdaugh.

Murdaugh was convicted in March of the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County.

In that motion, Murdaugh defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin argued Newman should be barred from presiding over any future cases because he “has personal knowledge about the clerk of court’s conduct” which they argue will be disputed at a hearing about whether Murdaugh should have a new trial. Documents also allege Newman made statements after the judge returned guilty verdicts that violated the Code of Judicial Conduct.

But the state’s high court denied the motion to bar Newman from presiding over future cases, stating he has already requested a new judge be assigned.

