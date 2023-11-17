Ice skating returns to Florence Center in December

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Center is about to become one of the coolest spots in the Pee Dee next month.

The venue announced Friday that ice skating will return from Dec. 15-21. Specific times will be announced at a later date.

“Lace up your skates and join us for a week of winter wonder and festive fun! Glide into the holiday spirit with friends and family at the coolest spot in town,” the venue said in its announcement.

