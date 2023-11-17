The Great Christmas Light Show is kicking off in North Myrtle Beach this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Great Christmas Light Show is a park-wide lighted celebration that is sure to capture the true spirit of the season!

The drive through light show will feature over 2 million lights festively displayed along a 2-mile drive throughout the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex.

After the light show, visit Santa’s Village where they can enjoy hot chocolate and s’mores, get an up-close look at the lights on the Santa Express Train Ride, and, of course, meet Santa!

Check out prices and plan your time to visit here!

