Get into the holiday spirit with the Market Common tree lighting this weekend

If you're already counting down the days to Christmas, you'll want to be in the Market Common Saturday for the annual tree lighting.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re already counting down the days to Christmas, you’ll want to be in the Market Common Saturday for the annual tree lighting.

The free event will make you feel like you stepped into a Hallmark movie. However, the sparkling tree isn’t the only thing that draws in a crowd.

You and your family can enjoy carriage rides around the Market Common and get your pictures taken with Santa.

There will be vendors with treats and even a station for kids to build stuffed animals. Live music and dance performances also help set the scene to help get you into the holiday spirit.

Market Common resident Bill Lang said they go to the ceremony every year, and it’s unlike anything else.

“You get that feeling of an old-fashioned Christmas,” Lang said. “I don’t think there’s enough of that anymore. You also get that feeling of community. It’s just so beautiful, and people are so friendly.”

If you want to see Santa arrive, make sure you’re outside of the Grand 14 Movie Theater before 6 p.m.

The annual Christmas tree lighting and festivities kick off Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

