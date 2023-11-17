Submit a Tip
Driver killed after hitting mailbox, overturning in Darlington County

It happened around 8:34 p.m. on North Center Road.
It happened around 8:34 p.m. on North Center Road.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Thursday night crash near Darlington.

It happened around 8:34 p.m. on North Center Road.

A 2006 Ford pickup was traveling south and went off the right side of the road. The truck then hit a mailbox, went off the left side of the road and overturned, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver of the truck died, Bold said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

