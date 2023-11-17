Submit a Tip
Dates set for 2024 Run to the Sun car show in Myrtle Beach

(Run to the Sun / Events Apparel)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Dates have been set for one of the Grand Strand’s biggest springtime events.

Organizers of the Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show announced Friday that the 35th annual event will take place March 14-16, 2024. It’ll be held at the site of the old Myrtle Square Mall at 2501 North Kings Highway.

“Considered the largest independent classic car show on the east coast, the three-day event features over 3,500 pre-1989 cars and trucks, 150 vendors and sponsors, and 10,000 spectators on 56 acres,” organizers said in their announcement.

Celebrity guests announced for the festival include “Dukes of Hazzard” star Tom Wopat and The Blues Brothers played by Stan and Bob Hammond.

