Crews to freshen up several Robeson County roads

(Source: Pexels)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Several roads in Robeson County will be getting facelifts next year.

A $4.5 million contract was awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation to Barnhill Contracting Co. to refresh almost 20 miles of road in Robeson County.

Crews will repave 4.5 miles of Highway 41 from Highway 211 to Tar Heel Road. A small stretch of West Third Street in downtown Pembroke will also be repaved.

Sections of these secondary roads will also be repaved:

  • University Road
  • Tolarsville Road
  • East Great Marsh Church Road
  • Robert Bessie Road
  • South Walnut Street

The improved roads will be restriped with high visibility, thermoplastic lane markings.

Construction is expected to start in spring 2024 and is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

