Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

7th newborn surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana this year

Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according...
Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according to the organization.(WEAU)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was lovingly surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana earlier this week, making it the 16th surrender overall this year.

Seven babies have been safely surrendered via Baby Boxes in Indiana so far in 2023, according to the organization.

“Wow, we are so grateful to this birth mother for bravely and sacrificially choosing what she believes to be best for her baby. We are honored that she trusted our program to protect her and her infant,” Safe Haven Baby Box organization founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement.

The Safe Haven Baby Box program offers a resource for moms with no other options and advocates for infants who don’t have a voice and can’t speak up for themselves.

The baby boxes are located in multiple states and have heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The infant is checked by medics and then taken to the hospital for further evaluation. She will likely be adopted by a family within 30 to 45 days.

“There is a real beauty in seeing the families made with these babies adopted by amazing families. It is a real chance to rewrite tragedy into a blessing,” Kelsey said.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Man accused of pointing gun at family on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, yelling racial slurs
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Business given green light to transform historic abandoned church downtown Myrtle Beach.
Final approval given for new 1920s-themed entertainment venue in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Man threatened to shoot victims with rifle, sparking barricade
Marion County deputies looking for help to solve unsolved cases
Loved ones remember transgender woman found dead in Columbia
Suspect accused of shooting Robeson County deputies faces federal charge
Grand Strand dance team looks to shine at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade