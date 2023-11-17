Submit a Tip
2 Lake City schools ‘on hold’ while police search for suspect in area

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Lake City schools have been placed on hold due to a police investigation.

Florence School District 3 put Dr. Ronald E. McNair Junior High and J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet schools on hold at the request of the Lake City Police Department.

The school district said police are searching for a suspect in the general areas of both schools.

Officials said students at both schools will remain inside until police notify the school district that the search for the suspect has ended.

WMBF News has reached out to the Lake City Police Department to get more information the search for the suspect, and why officers are searching for them in the first place.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

