Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

2 charged after 17 cattle stolen from pasture, SC sheriff says

Richard Owensby (left), 29, and Kipp Tyner (right), 30, are each facing 17 counts of larceny of...
Richard Owensby (left), 29, and Kipp Tyner (right), 30, are each facing 17 counts of larceny of livestock, Sheriff Cambo Streater said.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An investigation into stolen cattle in Chesterfield yielded two arrests, according to the county’s sheriff.

Richard Owensby, 29, and Kipp Tyner, 30, are each facing 17 counts of larceny of livestock, Sheriff Cambo Streater said.

The charges come after 17 cattle were taken from a pasture on Glory Road in the Mt. Croghan area, the sheriff said. All of the cattle have since been found.

Owensby and Tyner are currently being held in the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Man accused of pointing gun at family on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, yelling racial slurs
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Power outage
Power restored to over 1,000 residents in Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
Old Dominion will be joining the “Coors Light Main Stage” for the festival next year.
‘Old Dominion’ announced as CCMF headliner
The free event will make you feel like you stepped into a Hallmark movie.
Get into the holiday spirit with the Market Common tree lighting this weekend
Tyler Wayne Hunt, 28, of Lumberton, is wanted for first-degree murder and possession of a...
Man wanted in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting