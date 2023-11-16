Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

US gets a D+ grade for high pre-term birth rate

FILE - For the second year in a row, the U.S. gets a D+ grade for a high preterm birth rate
FILE - For the second year in a row, the U.S. gets a D+ grade for a high preterm birth rate(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States barely gets a passing grade on pre-term births.

The March of Dimes released a report Thursday saying the country received a D+.

The infant and maternal health nonprofit says the rate of babies born before 37 weeks gestation remains the highest in over a decade.

Premature birth is the leading cause of infant deaths.

The report gives eight states and Puerto Rico a failing grade. Those states are Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and West Virginia. No states earned an A.

Almost 20,000 babies nationwide died before turning one last year, with the highest infant death rates in the South and Midwest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Gabe Jackson ,owner of October 2020 double murder location, Allen’s Food Basket, is now facing...
Myrtle Beach restaurant owner faces drug trafficking charges, lawsuit
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
Power outage
Power restored to over 1,000 residents in Myrtle Beach area
Black Rifle Coffee Company announces opening date for Myrtle Beach location

Latest News

FILE - The Starbucks logo is seen on a shop, March 14, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP...
Thousands of Starbucks workers go on a one-day strike
Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.
Ken Squier, a longtime NASCAR announcer and broadcaster, dies at 88
FILE - Mass General Brigham, which owns Salem Hospital, said the exposure happened over a...
Hundreds of patients may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis, Massachusetts hospital warns
This photo released by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate David...
Texas inmate faces execution for 2001 abduction and strangulation of 5-year-old girl
Keonne Spann
Murder suspect back in Georgetown after fighting extradition for months