Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Upstate teacher fired after video surfaces calling students ‘trash Americans’

File
File(KPTV)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate teacher is no longer employed after they were featured in a video circulating on social media using offensive language, according to Spartanburg School District One.

In the video, which was posted on social media on Wednesday, November 15 appears to show a teacher calling students “trash Americans” and “unpatriotic” as well as using offensive language.

The man who posted the video on Facebook said his two sons were in the classroom.

The school district released a statement about the incident:

“The Landrum High School teacher featured in the video circulating on social media is no longer employed with Spartanburg School District One. This aligns with our commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for our students and staff. The conduct displayed in the video does not reflect the values and standards of our district. We acknowledge the concerns raised by this incident and extend our sincere apologies to our students, parents, and other staff members. Spartanburg School District One takes any matter concerning the welfare of our students and the professionalism of our staff with the utmost seriousness. We appreciate the support of our community as we continue to prioritize the well-being of our students as we focus on providing a quality, student-centered education in our district.”

Spartanburg District One

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
Gabe Jackson ,owner of October 2020 double murder location, Allen’s Food Basket, is now facing...
Myrtle Beach restaurant owner faces drug trafficking charges, lawsuit
Power outage
Power restored to over 1,000 residents in Myrtle Beach area
Black Rifle Coffee Company announces opening date for Myrtle Beach location

Latest News

Waccamaw Indian tribe calls on D.C. for federal recognition
911 calls reveal former Mullins officer reported shots fired after allegedly shooting man
A Robeson County man will spend over two decades behind bars after being pleading guilty in a...
Robeson County man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs from Mexico
Lake City schools, organizations work to put food on tables for Thanksgiving
Final approval given for new entertainment venue in Myrtle Beach