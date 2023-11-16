Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Theatre of the Republic presents “Finding Nemo Jr”

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo.

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home.

But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean.

Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” Finding Nemo JR. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure.

Get your tickets here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
Gabe Jackson ,owner of October 2020 double murder location, Allen’s Food Basket, is now facing...
Myrtle Beach restaurant owner faces drug trafficking charges, lawsuit
Power outage
Power restored to over 1,000 residents in Myrtle Beach area
Black Rifle Coffee Company announces opening date for Myrtle Beach location

Latest News

Sea Heaven
Sea Haven and the Keepers of the Fallen Motorcycle Club hosts’ National Runaway Prevention Month Awareness Ride
Long Bay Theatre
Get ready for a comedic sleigh ride with Every Christmas Story Ever Told at Long Bay Theatre
Mythical & Medieval Festival
Step into the magic at the Mythical & Medieval Fest this weekend
Habitat for Humanity ReStore
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is Preparing for their Black Wednesday Sale next week