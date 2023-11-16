Season four of ‘Outer Banks’ to begin production in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Shooting for season four of Netflix’s Outer Banks is set to begin in Wrightsville Beach, casting agencies are looking for extras.

The Netflix show Outer Banks is coming back to the North Carolina coast. Wrightsville Beach Mayor Darryl Mills says that the series has applied for filming permits.

Town Manager Tim Owens says filming will be taking place on November 20 and 21.

“Yeah, we’re very excited to have them back. I know they’re excited to be back to work and I think we provide a really good backdrop for any movie or television show.”

Outer Banks brings in an audience of millions. Owens says the series will film near the Southeast area of the beach.

“I think what we do is we make sure everybody’s safe and the production is due to but it also adds an element of excitement in the area. So people do like to see that.”

Creator of Outer Banks Jonas Pate lives in the Wilmington area. Many fans are looking forward to the start of a brand new season and to having filming so close to home.

Paired with the end of the writers and actors strike, Owens says film production returning to the area couldn’t have come at a better time

“I think it provides an economic shot in the arm for the entire community,” said Owens.

So whether or not you’re a Pogue for life, you can still get involved in the filming of Outer Banks. A link for extras in a casting call can be found here.

