Sea Haven and the Keepers of the Fallen Motorcycle Club hosts’ National Runaway Prevention Month Awareness Ride

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Keepers of the Fallen Motorcycle Club is holding an awareness ride to highlight National Runaway Prevention Month and Sea Haven as Horry County’s only 24hr/7day Youth Crisis Center and Daytime Street Outreach program for young adults.

The rise is Saturday November 18th.

Then the ride will start and end at Callie Baker’s Firehouse and Grill in Myrtle Beach.

Riders will wear green to shine a light on youth crisis and runaway prevention support.

You can learn more about the ride here!

