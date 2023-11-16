Santee Cooper reporting over 1,000 without power in Myrtle Beach community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Santee Cooper crews are currently investigating after reports of over 1,000 Myrtle Beach residents without power.

The energy company’s outage map shows that 1,191 customers are currently without power along River Oaks Drive in the Arrowhead community. The outage began around 7:20 p.m.

Santee Cooper outage map (WMBF News)

Crews are currently on site investigating the cause of the outage. The estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m.

Once we learn the cause of the outage, this story will be updated with the latest information.

