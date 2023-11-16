Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Robeson County man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs from Mexico, sentenced to prison

Antonio Locklear
Antonio Locklear(Robeson County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man will spend over two decades behind bars after being pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Antonio Locklear, of Maxton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin as well as possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin with intent to distribute.

“The sentencing of Locklear will have a huge positive impact within the Prospect community of Robeson County and beyond,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “The punishment Locklear received should be an eye opener to others that continue to wreak havoc on our county. Thank you to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and ATF for the partnership as we continue to try and make our county safer.”

Information presented in court was identified during a multi-year investigation into people from Robeson County who were trafficking controlled substances from Mexico. Investigators said members of this organization would travel to Texas and cross the border to meet with suppliers and then transport kilograms of drugs across the border and ultimately back into Robeson County.

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office also found over 400 grams of cocaine while searching one of Locklear’s stash houses in March 2020, according to prosecutors.

Locklear was then arrested in October 2020 after deputies pulled over a rental vehicle used by him and two other people as they returned from Texas. Authorities found nearly three kilograms of cocaine, over 960 grams of heroin and nearly $60,000 in cash inside the spare tire of the vehicle.

Prosecutors said another Robeson County man connected to the operation was sentenced to over 20 years in prison earlier this year.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Gabe Jackson ,owner of October 2020 double murder location, Allen’s Food Basket, is now facing...
Myrtle Beach restaurant owner faces drug trafficking charges, lawsuit
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
Power outage
Power restored to over 1,000 residents in Myrtle Beach area
Black Rifle Coffee Company announces opening date for Myrtle Beach location

Latest News

Former Midlands teacher charged with sexual battery
Former Orangeburg County private school teacher accused of sexual battery with student
Mostly cloudy and mild.
FIRST ALERT: Skies gradually starting to brighten
Judge Clifton Newman has requested a new judge be assigned to handle post-trial motions...
Judge asks to recuse himself from future Murdaugh murder trial hearings
John Pettiford
911 calls reveal former Mullins officer reported shots fired after allegedly shooting man