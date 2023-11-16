Submit a Tip
Police: Mom left 1-year-old alone on the beach

A mother was arrested after a 1-year-old was found alone on Daytona Beach unresponsive with a shallow pulse, police said. (WESH, VOLUSIA SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By WESH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - A Detroit woman is facing child abuse charges after police in Florida say her 1-year-old son was found on a beach all alone.

The child’s older brother alerted police.

Shamika Mitchell is now behind bars after Daytona Beach police say she left her 1-year-old son on the beach.

Mitchell is charged with child neglect and aggravated child abuse after her baby was found unresponsive.

Mitchell’s teenage son called police Wednesday night concerned about his brother.

“She sent my little brother somewhere,” he said, per dispatch audio. “She said with his dad, but like, and I keep telling her to show me proof, proof, but she’s not showing me proof.”

According to court documents, Mitchell said she met up with the 1-year-old’s dad and handed him the baby.

But the teen says the baby’s father lives in Detroit, so he was skeptical.

“I’m telling her to tell me proof, because I know that she’s been having these little episodes lately,” he told dispatch. “So, like I really think my mom is possessed by demons.”

People who found the baby down at the beach brought him up to the main street approach to try and warm him up. They also removed a wet diaper he had on him.

When a deputy got there, he took the baby into his patrol vehicle - he was unresponsive, with a shallow but elevated pulse.

The report states the baby was shivering and cold to the touch.

The deputy tried moving his hands and legs to get the blood circulating.

The baby was eventually turned over to Volusia County EMS when they arrived.

Daytona Beach police said they could not give an update on the baby’s condition.

Three other children who were with Mitchell were taken into protective custody until their grandparents were able to drive down from Michigan.

Mitchell is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

