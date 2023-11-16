Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Murder suspect back in Georgetown after fighting extradition for months

Keonne Spann
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused in a deadly shooting over the summer is back in Georgetown.

Georgetown police investigators went to New York on Tuesday and took Keonne Spann into custody.

Spann is accused of shooting and killing Reginal Green in June after a fight broke out at the Money Saver gas station on Highmarket Street.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Authorities said Spann fled South Carolina and he was located in August in Brooklyn, New York. They said he barricaded himself into a bedroom in an apartment and there was a brief standoff with U.S. Marshals and the New York City SWAT team. Authorities managed to get him out by deploying tear gas.

Spann refused to be extradited to South Carolina, so a governor’s warrant was secured for his extradition.

Spann was formally charged on Wednesday for murder in Green’s shooting death. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Montasia Cokley and Jaheim Johnson were also arrested in the case and charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Authorities arrested Spann in August after they said he shot and killed Reginald Green in June.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Gabe Jackson ,owner of October 2020 double murder location, Allen’s Food Basket, is now facing...
Myrtle Beach restaurant owner faces drug trafficking charges, lawsuit
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
Black Rifle Coffee Company announces opening date for Myrtle Beach location
Power outage
Power restored to over 1,000 residents in Myrtle Beach area