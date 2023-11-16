Man accused of pointing gun at family on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, yelling racial slurs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man is out on bond after allegedly pointing a gun at a family on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk earlier this month.

Documents obtained by WMBF News state that 20-year-old Jordan Johnson, of Conway, was arrested and charged with five counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Nov. 9, where a police report states officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department were called to the area of 5th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard.

Police were called out to the area at around 11:20 p.m. and were told someone pointed a gun at a group of people on the boardwalk.

One of the victims later told police she was walking her family on the boardwalk in the area of the SkyWheel when they heard a group of three men yelling racial slurs and being disorderly. The family, looking to avoid confrontation, turned around and walked away - but the three men appeared to follow and yell at them.

She then said one of the suspects, later identified as Johnson, allegedly grabbed his gun while walking up to her husband stating “You want some of this?” The victim then said Johnson pointed the gun at her entire family.

According to the report, the men ran away after the victim began yelling after being startled, with her husband saying he was calling the police.

Johnson and the two other men were later found and detained by police in the area of 6th Avenue North and Chester Street. The firearm, identified as a Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun, was found in a bush outside the Bayview Resort parking garage.

The police report and warrants both note that two other witnesses told officers they saw Johnson point the gun at the family.

Johnson was then placed under arrest and charged in connection to the incident. Online records show he was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Nov. 10, but was released that later day on a $12,000 bond.

