Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission

A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school. (Source: WPXI, TORI YAGER, FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, CNN)
By Rich Pierce, WPXI via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WPXI) - A Pennsylvania mother is sounding the alarm after her son received a haircut in school without notice.

Tori Yager said she was unaware her fourth grader was part of a program run by a man who calls himself a celebrity barber.

According to Yager, the man cut her son’s hair without her permission and now she is seeking answers from him and the school district.

Yager said she was shocked and confused when her son Torrie messaged her Monday afternoon about him getting a haircut at school.

“I thought it was a kid that cut his hair. I didn’t know that there was a program where barbers come to the school and cut hair,” Yager said.

The program she’s talking about takes place in the school and is run by Abdul Rahim who refers to himself on social media as a mentor and celebrity barber.

“I had no idea he was in the mentorship program. I didn’t get a notice, a permission slip, nothing,” the boy’s mother said.

Yager said she also isn’t happy that her son appeared on the barber’s social media getting the haircut.

“It’s a big deal to me because it’s my right. That’s my son,” she said.

Yager said her son had never had a haircut before and had an allergic reaction with bumps along his hairline.

She said she took him to Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with contact dermatitis.

Yager also said she is trying to speak with school officials and the barber regarding what happened.

“My son can’t get his hair back. He can’t get the experience back and nobody had my permission,” Yager said.

The school district said the program is currently on pause.

Copyright 2023 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shandon Floyd, a transgender woman from Florence, was found dead after she was reported missing...
Missing transgender woman from Florence found dead in Columbia
Gabe Jackson ,owner of October 2020 double murder location, Allen’s Food Basket, is now facing...
Myrtle Beach restaurant owner faces drug trafficking charges, lawsuit
Arrest warrants have been issued for 29-year-old (far left) Robert Drakeford, IV, 26-year-old...
Deputies searching for suspects after Florence County motel assault
Gabe Jackson, the owner of Allen’s Food Basket, charges include failure to stop for a blue...
Warrants shed light on Myrtle Beach restaurant owner’s drug trafficking charges
Horry County Council voted down a proposal to bring over 1,100 homes and commercial units to...
Horry County Council votes against Market Common-style neighborhood in Carolina Forest

Latest News

Atlantic Beach mayoral candidate files lawsuit with S.C. Supreme Court
Make-A-Wish surprises Myrtle Beach man with ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award
Conway takes steps to create man-made bay to avoid flooding
Police identify suspect charged in deadly Bennettsville shooting
Grand Strand food banks prepare to feed families for Thanksgiving