Hunter falls 25 feet from tree stand on opening day of deer season, airlifted to hospital

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries,...
First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.(Michigan State Police via WNEM)
By Emily Keinath and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A hunter in Michigan was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after he fell 25 feet from his tree stand.

According to Michigan State Police, the 61-year-old man was participating in opening day of firearm deer season in Roscommon County on Wednesday when he fell out of his tree stand.

Although he was seriously injured, police said he was able to crawl to his backpack on the ground, reach for his phone and call for help.

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.

The man’s identity was not released.

