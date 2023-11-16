Get ready for a comedic sleigh ride with Every Christmas Story Ever Told at Long Bay Theatre
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join Long Bay Theatre as they hilariously deconstruct holiday favorites like “A Christmas Carol,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and even “Frosty the Snowman” with witty parodies, pop culture references, and laugh-out-loud surprises.
With slapstick humor, clever improvisation, and festive costumes, this rollicking show is a holiday treat for the whole family.
Don’t miss the chance to unwrap the laughter this holiday season.
Get your Tickets here and get ready for a jolly good time!
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.